MOVES-Houlihan Lokey names new director of strategic consulting group
June 28 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said on Wednesday that Brad Hafer has joined the company's strategic consulting group as a director.
June 28 DryShips Inc
* DryShips Inc - Taken delivery of previously announced high specifications newbuilding very large gas carrier
* DryShips Inc - Expects total gross backlog associated with this time charter of up to $92.7 million including optional periods
* DryShips Inc - Since beginning of this year, DryShips has taken delivery of eleven vessels and expects to take delivery of six more by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Beef Products Inc has settled it a closely watched defamation lawsuit against American Broadcasting Co and its reporter Jim Avila, the meat processor said on Wednesday.