CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies as exports rise; jobs data and Fed eyed

(Updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar settles at C$1.3416, or 74.55 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the yield curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 7 The Canadian dollar held its ground against a broadly firmer greenback on Tuesday, as domestic data showed a third consecutive monthly trade surplus in January and investors awaited jobs data that could provide further direction. The Canadian dollar settled at C$1.3416 to the greenback, or 74.