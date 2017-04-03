FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Dryships enters into common stock purchase agreement with Kalani Investments
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Dryships enters into common stock purchase agreement with Kalani Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Dryships Inc

* Enters into $226.4 million common stock purchase agreement with Kalani Investments limited and announces the acquisition of six vessels

* Says has entered into agreements to acquire six vessels for a total gross price of $268 million

* Under agreement Co may sell up to $226.4 million of its common stock to kalani over a period of 24 months

* In consideration for entering into agreement, company has agreed to issue up to $1.5 million of common stock to Kalani as a commitment fee

* Expects acquisitions will be financed by cash on hand, available liquidity under senior secured credit facility with Sifnos Shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

