BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management says engaged in strategic discussions
* Fifth Street Asset Management, Inc. Is engaged in strategic discussions
June 30 Dryships Inc:
* Dryships Inc. announces commencement of its first very large gas carrier 5 year time charter with an oil major
* Dryships Inc - company expects a total gross backlog associated with the time charter of up to $92.7 million including optional periods.
* Dryships inc - charterer has options to extend firm employment period by up to three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fifth Street Asset Management, Inc. Is engaged in strategic discussions
* Ecn Capital Corp - company may repurchase on open market up to 37 million common shares of corporation