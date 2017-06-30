June 30 Dryships Inc:

* Dryships Inc. announces commencement of its first very large gas carrier 5 year time charter with an oil major

* Dryships Inc - company expects a total gross backlog associated with the time charter of up to $92.7 million including optional periods.

* Dryships inc - charterer has options to extend firm employment period by up to three years