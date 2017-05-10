BRIEF-Dryships reports qtrly loss per common share $0.69

May 10 (Reuters) - Dryships Inc

* Dryships Inc. reports financial and operating results for the first quarter 2017

* Dryships - On May 10, 2017, co entered into an agreement to acquire one 158,000 deadweight tons suezmax tanker currently under construction in China

* Dryships Inc - Will finance total gross purchase price of approximately $64.0 million using cash on hand

* Dryships Inc - Expects to take delivery of 158,000 deadweight tons Suezmax tanker during may 2017

* Dryships Inc - Total expected backlog under time charter is estimated to be approximately $43.1 million

* Dryships Inc - Expects to pay a regular fixed quarterly dividend of $2.5 million to holders of its common stock

* Dryships Inc qtrly loss per common share $0.69