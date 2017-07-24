FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DryShips says court denies plaintiff's request for a preliminary injunction
July 24, 2017 / 1:03 PM

BRIEF-DryShips says court denies plaintiff's request for a preliminary injunction

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - DryShips Inc:

* DryShips Inc - ‍high court of Marshall Islands has issued an order denying plaintiff Michael Sammons' motion for a preliminary injunction​

* DryShips Inc - court has ordered that defendants answer, move against or otherwise respond to complaint by August 18, 2017

* DryShips -‍preliminary injunction motion had sought to suspend any further issuances of new shares by co

* DryShips - co, Economou intend to file motions to dismiss or other appropriate responses to complaint by August 18, 2017 deadline set by court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

