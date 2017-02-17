Feb 17 Dryships Inc:

* DryShips enters into $200 million common stock purchase agreement with Kalani Investments Limited

* DryShips - under agreement company may sell up to $200.0 million of its common stock to Kalani over a period of 24 months

* DryShips- in consideration for entering into agreement, company has agreed to issue up to $1.5 million of its common stock to Kalani as a commitment fee