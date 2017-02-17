GM shares could climb 35 pct if it sells Opel- Barron's
Feb 19 General Motors Co shares could climb by as much as 35 percent if it succeeds in selling its European Opel brand and focuses on its healthier markets, Barron's said on Sunday.
Feb 17 Dryships Inc:
* DryShips enters into $200 million common stock purchase agreement with Kalani Investments Limited
* DryShips - under agreement company may sell up to $200.0 million of its common stock to Kalani over a period of 24 months
* DryShips- in consideration for entering into agreement, company has agreed to issue up to $1.5 million of its common stock to Kalani as a commitment fee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 19 General Motors Co shares could climb by as much as 35 percent if it succeeds in selling its European Opel brand and focuses on its healthier markets, Barron's said on Sunday.
MELBOURNE, Feb 20 London copper rose on Monday, returning to the $6,000 per tonne mark, as near-term supply disruptions intensified after the world's second-biggest mine said it could not fulfil its promised shipments due to export permit issues.
QUITO, Feb 19 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was winning Ecuador's presidential election on Sunday, first results showed, though he was just short of the margin needed to avoid a runoff against conservative ex-banker Guillermo Lasso.