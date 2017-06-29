BRIEF-Ashimori Industry to sell building property
* Says it will sell headquarters building located in Osaka, Japan, on Sep. 26
June 29 DS Smith Plc:
* Announces its intention to raise approximately £285 through an underwritten placing of new ordinary shares of 10 pence each
* Gross proceeds of proposed placing represent approximately 7 per cent. Of company's current market capitalisation based on closing share price on 28 june 2017
* Net proceeds of placing are to be used to fund part of cash portion of consideration for proposed acquisition by ds smith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RAISES EUR 1.6 MILLION IN CAPITAL INCREASE SUBSCIBED TO FOR MOST PART BY NEXTAGE ASSET MANAGEMENT AND 123 INVESTMENT MANAGERS Source text: http://bit.ly/2s4E1Lc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)