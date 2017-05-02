BRIEF-OKins Electronics lowers conversion price of 4th series bonds to 5,148 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 4th series bonds to 5,148 won/share from 5,687 won/share
May 2 DSK Co Ltd :
* Says 8 billion won worth of its second series bonds with warrants have been exercised into 1.5 million shares of the co, at 5,390 won/share, on May 2
* Says expected listing date is May 23
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/QZiu7g
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 4th series bonds to 5,148 won/share from 5,687 won/share
* Sales of 23.0 million euros ($25.05 million) (previous year: eur 27.6 million) in Q1 2017 and booked an order entry of eur 46.0 million (previous year: eur 30.1 million)
* Says it signed 2.04 billion won contract with Heptagon Micro Optics Pte Ltd, to provide inspection equipments