BRIEF-DST Systems reports new $300 mln share repurchase program

May 9 (Reuters) - DST Systems Inc:

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36per share

* DST Systems, Inc. announces new $300 million share repurchase program, 3 percent increase in quarterly dividend, and two-for-one stock split

* DST Systems - previous $300 million share repurchase programs were completed in april 2017

* DST Systems - board of directors also approved a two-for-one split of DST's common stock

* DST Systems - expects its common stock to begin trading at split-adjusted price on june 9, 2017