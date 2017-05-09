FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DST Systems reports new $300 mln share repurchase program
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-DST Systems reports new $300 mln share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - DST Systems Inc:

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36per share

* DST Systems, Inc. announces new $300 million share repurchase program, 3 percent increase in quarterly dividend, and two-for-one stock split

* DST Systems - previous $300 million share repurchase programs were completed in april 2017

* DST Systems - board of directors also approved a two-for-one split of DST's common stock

* DST Systems - expects its common stock to begin trading at split-adjusted price on june 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

