March 27, 2017 / 2:53 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Dst to acquire remaining interest in Joint Ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - State Street Corp

* DST to acquire remaining interest in joint ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street

* Expects consolidated IFDS U.K. Businesses to contribute about $440 million of incremental annual operating revenues upon acquisition

* In U.K., DST'S unit will acquire ownership interest in IFDS U.K; acquisition will be funded through cash on hand, DST's existing debt facilities

* Expects $20 million of operating income before synergies, restructuring costs and amortization of intangibles over next twelve months

* Expects IFDS U.K. Deal accretive to diluted eps by $0.18-$0.22 in next 12 months before synergies, restructuring costs, amortization of intangibles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

