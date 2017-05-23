FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DSW Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
May 23, 2017 / 11:19 AM / in 5 months

BRIEF-DSW Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Dsw Inc

* Dsw inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 sales $691.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $684.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.45 to $1.55

* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $1.45 to $1.55 including items

* Dsw inc qtrly inventories were $575 million compared to $563 million for same period last year

* Dsw inc qtrly comparable sales decreased 3.0% compared to last year’s 1.6% decrease

* Dsw inc - on a cost per square foot basis, qtrly inventories declined by 2.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

