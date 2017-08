May 25 (Reuters) - DTE Energy Co :

* DTE biomass acquires renewable natural gas facilities

* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month

* Has acquired two landfill gas-to-energy projects in Texas

* Later in year, DTE will increase output of project by expanding plant's capacity to generate enough rng to fuel over 1,000 diesel transit buses