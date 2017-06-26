Nestle, Italian bank deal prop up European shares
* Oil bounce also supports market (Adds details, updates prices)
June 26Dualtap Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire a Tokyo-based property on June 29
* Says it will take out a loan from The Tokyo Tomin Bank, Limited on June 29, with a repayment date on Sept. 30, 2019, and proceeds will be used to acquire property
* Details undisclosed
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/h12rQ8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Oil bounce also supports market (Adds details, updates prices)
* Nestle has underperformed potential - analysts (Repeats to add link to graphic. Adds share prices, analyst comments, bullet points)