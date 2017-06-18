BRIEF-Yango Group issues 2017 2nd tranche mid-term bills worth 1.2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 2nd tranche 5-year mid-term bills worth 1.2 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 7 percent
June 18 Emaar Properties:
* Says Emaar Hospitality to manage its first hotel in Saudi Arabia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says it issued 2017 2nd tranche 5-year mid-term bills worth 1.2 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 7 percent
HONG KONG, June 21 China Vanke Co founder and Chairman Wang Shi will step down from the board in the upcoming election, the company said on Wednesday, after a year-long corporate power struggle at the nation's No.2 property developer.