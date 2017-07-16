BRIEF-Dubai's Mashreq Q2 profit rises

July 16 (Reuters) - Mashreqbank:

* Q2 net profit attributable to shareholders 557.4 million dirhams versus 539.4 million dirhams year ago

* Q2 interest income 1.18 billion dirhams versus 1.08 billion dirhams year ago

* As of June 30, 2017 capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.2 percent

* As of June 30, 2017 customer deposits increased by 1.1 percent to reach 77.9 billion dirhams

* As of June 30, 2017 loan-to-deposit ratio remained robust at 80.2 percent Source: (bit.ly/2t3PrPS) Source: (bit.ly/2vqIYiO) Further company coverage: )