BRIEF-Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine's unit to invest 10 mln yuan to set up wholly owned chateau unit
* Says its unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based wholly owned chateau unit
May 5 Dukang Distillers Holdings Ltd
* Group expects its overall revenue and earnings to be significantly lower for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Expected its baijiu production and operations to be significantly affected for 3qfy2017
* Expected result due to continuing severe air pollution, and stricter inspections and enforcements imposed by Chinese Government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will invest 2 million yuan to set up a Hangzhou-based sales co with partners
