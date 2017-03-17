BRIEF-Duke Energy Corp, units, Piedmont Natural Gas Co entered into an amendment to $6 bln credit agreement

March 17 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp

* Duke Energy Corp - co, units, Piedmont Natural Gas Company entered into an amendment to $6 billion credit agreement, dated as of November 18, 2011

* Duke Energy Corp - amendment was entered into primarily to add Piedmont as a borrower - SEC filing

* Duke Energy Corp - amendment was entered to increase maximum aggregate borrowing amount available to borrowers from $7.5 billion to $8 billion

* Duke Energy Corp - amendment was entered to extend termination date of facility from January 30, 2020 to March 16, 2022

* Duke Energy Corp - coincident with credit agreement amendment corporation increased size of its commercial paper program from $4.0 billion to $4.85 billion