BRIEF-Duke Energy seeks insurance money to help offset coal ash costs

March 29 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp:

* Duke Energy -issues statement in connection with legal action against some insurance cos seeking payment for liabilities associated with coal ash

* Duke Energy-"believes insurance policies issued to it through mid-1980s may cover some of costs to comply" with new state, federal coal ash laws, regulations

* Duke Energy-asserted claims against more than two dozen insurance cos that, in past, provided general liability insurance to Duke Energy Carolinas

* Says since no insurer agreed to pay claims, which could total hundreds of millions of dollars, co filed a civil action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: