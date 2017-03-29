FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Duke Energy seeks insurance money to help offset coal ash costs
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Duke Energy seeks insurance money to help offset coal ash costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp:

* Duke Energy -issues statement in connection with legal action against some insurance cos seeking payment for liabilities associated with coal ash

* Duke Energy-"believes insurance policies issued to it through mid-1980s may cover some of costs to comply" with new state, federal coal ash laws, regulations

* Duke Energy-asserted claims against more than two dozen insurance cos that, in past, provided general liability insurance to Duke Energy Carolinas

* Says since no insurer agreed to pay claims, which could total hundreds of millions of dollars, co filed a civil action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

