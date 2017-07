July 14 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp:

* Duke Energy unveils plans for its first solar power plants in Kentucky

* Duke Energy will build and operate three solar power plants on sites in Kenton and Grant counties

* Plans to begin construction later this summer and hopes to complete majority of construction activity by end of 2017

* Once operational, combined projects will generate about 6.8 megawatts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: