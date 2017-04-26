FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Duke Realty reports Q1 FFO per share $0.32
April 26, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Duke Realty reports Q1 FFO per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Duke Realty Corp-

* Duke Realty reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.32

* Q1 FFO per share $0.32

* Duke Realty Corp - 2017 guidance updated

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Duke Realty Corp- revised its guidance for ffo, as defined by nareit, to $1.23 to $1.33 per diluted share for 2017

* Duke Realty Corp - revised its guidance for core ffo to $1.24 to $1.30 per diluted share for 2017

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Duke Realty Corp - for 2017, revised guidance for range of growth in adjusted ffo on a share adjusted basis, to range of 4.7 percent to 10.3 percent

* Duke Realty Corp - 2017 estimate for acquisitions was increased to a range of $100 million to $150 million from previous range of $50 million to $100 million

* Duke Realty Corp - 2017 estimate for development starts was increased to a range of $500 million to $700 million from previous range of $450 million to $650 million

* Duke Realty Corp - 2017 estimate for dispositions was increased to a range of $300 million to $500 million from previous range of $150 million to $350 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

