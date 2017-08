BRIEF-Dun & Bradstreet Corp Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.42

May 1 (Reuters) - Dun & Bradstreet Corp

* Qtrly organic revenue $370.7 million versus $371.3 million

* Dun & bradstreet reports first quarter 2017 results and reaffirms guidance

* Dun & bradstreet corp sees full year 2017 adjusted total revenue growth of 3% to 5%, before effect of foreign exchange

* Dun & bradstreet corp-QTRLY gaap revenue $ 381.5 million versus $375.0 million

* Dun & bradstreet corp - reaffirmed its financial guidance for full year 2017

* Qtrly gaap diluted earnings per share $0.42

* Dun & bradstreet corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.95

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $380.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S