Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Dundee Energy Ltd
* Dundee Energy Limited announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Dundee Energy Ltd - Revenues before royalty interests earned from oil and natural gas sales during Q1 of 2017 were $7.0 million versus $5.0 million
* Dundee Energy Ltd - Production volumes during Q1 of 2017 averaged 10,238 mcf/d (three months ended March 31, 2016 - 10,872 mcf/d) of natural gas
* Dundee Energy Ltd - Production volumes during Q1 of 2017 averaged 436 bbls/d (three months ended March 31, 2016 - 490 bbls/d) of oil and liquids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.