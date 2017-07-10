July 10 Dundee Precious Metals Inc
* Dundee Precious Metals announces second quarter 2017
production results
* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - Chelopech mine continues to
perform better than expected with strong production in quarter
* Dundee Precious Metals Inc says Chelopech is expected to
achieve upper end of its 2017 production guidance
* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - Tsumeb also delivered
improved operating performance and is on track to achieve its
production guidance
* Dundee Precious Metals - "At Krumovgrad, construction of
our gold project is proceeding well and we still expect
production to begin in Q4 of 2018"
* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - the smelter remains on track
to achieve 2017 guidance with next ausmelt furnace relining not
expected prior to 2018
* Sees 2017 ore milled from Chelopech of 2.0 million tonnes
to 2.2 million tonnes
