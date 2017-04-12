April 12 Dunelm Group Plc:
* Q3 trading update
* Total revenue for q3 rose by 11.4 pct to 255.1 mln stg
* Q3 total revenue, excluding Worldstores, rose by 1.0 pct
to 231.3 mln stg
* Q3 total like-for-like (LFL) growth (combining LFL stores
and home delivery) declined by 2.2 pct.
* Expect approximately 1.5 pct of LFL sales to move from
third to Q4
* Broadly nets off with 1.7 pct of LFL sales that moved from
Q2 to Q3 as a result of timing of our winter sale compared to
last year.
* Continue to see strong growth in online business,
including a 21.0 pct increase in home delivery sales for quarter
* Dunelm's gross margin percentage (excluding Worldstores)
for quarter increased by approximately 75bps
* Reflects a short-term benefit, and we expect half of this
benefit to continue into Q4
* Integration of Qorldstores is going well
* Run rate of gross margin going into next financial year is
expected to be broadly flat compared to same time last year.
* We continue to expect that business will be at least
break-even in Dunelm's financial year ending June 30 2018.
* As at April 1 2017, net debt was approximately 117 mln
stg.
* We opened two new stores in period leaving our Superstore
footprint at 159 stores, a total increase of seven openings so
far this year
* We have completed six store refits within year to date and
have at least five planned for remainder of financial year.
* As a result, our expectations for full year remain
unchanged.
