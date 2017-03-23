FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands announces CFO leadership transition
#Market News
March 23, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands announces CFO leadership transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

* Dunkin' Brands announces CFO leadership transition

* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc says Paul Carbone, Dunkin' Brands Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is leaving company effective April 21, 2017

* Dunkin' Brands Group -Kate Jaspon, Dunkin' Brands vice president, finance and treasurer, has been appointed to serve as interim CFO upon his departure

* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - Company is undertaking a search for a permanent CFO and will consider both internal and external candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

