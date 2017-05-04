FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
May 4, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

* Qtrly flat dunkin' donuts u.s. Comparable store sales growth

* Dunkin' brands - updating our fiscal year 2017 earnings per share guidance to reflect a new accounting standard for share-based compensation

* Qtrly revenues $ 190.7 million versus $189.8 million

* Dunkin' brands reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dunkin' brands group inc -continues to expect low single digit comparable store sales growth for dunkin' donuts u.s. And baskin-robbins u.s. In 2017

* Dunkin' brands-updated guidance reflects realized benefit earnings in q1, does not reflect potential future material impact from new accounting standard

* Says company now expects gaap diluted earnings per share of $2.22 to $2.30 for 2017

* Board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3225 per share, payable on june 14, 2017

* Sees 2017 diluted adjusted earnings per share of $2.40 to $2.43

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.38, revenue view $846.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

