6 months ago
BRIEF-Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins plan to remove artificial colorings from US menus by end of 2018
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins plan to remove artificial colorings from US menus by end of 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

* Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins plan to remove artificial colorings from U.S. menus by end of 2018

* Dunkin' Brands - working to eliminate synthetic colors from food and beverages, replace ingredients with naturally sourced colorings in U.S. by end of 2018

* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - additionally, Baskin-Robbins will take a longer period of time to find replacements for decorative elements on its ice cream cakes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

