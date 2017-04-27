FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Dupont Fabros Technology posts Q1 FFO per share of $0.76
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Dupont Fabros Technology posts Q1 FFO per share of $0.76

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Dupont Fabros Technology Inc

* Dupont fabros technology, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.77

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $3.07

* Sees q2 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.76 to $0.78

* Q1 FFO per share $0.76

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revised normalized funds from operations guidance for 2017 is $3.01 to $3.13 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.