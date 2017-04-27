BRIEF-Dupont Fabros Technology posts Q1 FFO per share of $0.76

April 27 (Reuters) - Dupont Fabros Technology Inc
* Dupont fabros technology, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.77
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $3.07
* Sees q2 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.76 to $0.78
* Q1 FFO per share $0.76
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revised normalized funds from operations guidance for 2017 is $3.01 to $3.13 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)