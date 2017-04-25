BRIEF-Dupont Q1 operating earnings per share $1.64

April 25 (Reuters) - Dupont
* Dupont reports first-quarter results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.64
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.52
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $7.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.5 billion
* Dupont - expects first-half 2017 GAAP earnings per share of about $2.42
* Dupont - first-half 2017 operating earnings per share are expected to be about $2.90
* Dupont - continue to expect to close Dow merger in august of this year
* Q1 agriculture segment operating earnings $1,236 million versus operating earnings of $1,101 million
* Q1 performance materials operating earnings $355 million versus operating earnings of $273 million
* Dupont - Continue to expect to quickly begin working on 500-plus projects identified to deliver targeted $3 billion in cost synergies relating to Dow deal
* Dupont - H1 2017 GAAP earnings includes an expected net charge of about $0.32 per share for items related to deal costs associated with merger with Dow
* Dupont - agriculture sales were positively impacted by change in timing of seed deliveries which benefitted Q1 sales by approximately $140 million in quarter
* Dupont - qtrly volume grew in almost all segments, led by performance materials, electronics & communications and agriculture