BRIEF-Dupont says stockholders approved compensation of named exec officers

May 25 (Reuters) - E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co:

* DuPont says stockholders approved, by advisory vote, compensation of its named executive officers

* Stockholders didn't approve stockholder proposal on preparation of report reviewing co's compensation packages for senior executives at meeting

* DuPont says stockholders did not approve a stockholder proposal regarding a report on steps company has taken to reduce risk of accidents - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2r0IKxH) Further company coverage: