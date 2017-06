June 26 DUSTIN GROUP AB

* CEO TO LEAVE DUSTIN

* DUSTIN'S CEO GEORGI GANEV HAS INFORMED OF HIS INTENTION TO LEAVE HIS POSITION AT DUSTIN AT END OF YEAR IN ORDER TO TAKE ON POSITION AS CEO OF KINNEVIK

* SEARCH PROCESS FOR HIS SUCCESSOR WILL BE INITIATED IMMEDIATELY.

* GEORGI GANEV WILL REMAIN AS CEO DURING HIS SIX-MONTHS NOTICE PERIOD