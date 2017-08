March 28 (Reuters) - DUSTIN GROUP AB

* DUSTIN WINS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT AWARD DECISION WITH NORWAY-BASED STATNETT

* ESTIMATED VALUE OF AGREEMENT, WHICH EXTENDS OVER A TWO-YEAR PERIOD, IS APPROXIMATELY NOK 150 MILLION PER YEAR, AND INCLUDES AN OPTION FOR AN ADDITIONAL TWO-YEAR EXTENSION

* TENDER COULD BE SUBJECT TO APPEAL AT LATEST APRIL 7, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)