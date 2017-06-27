June 27 ABN AMRO GROUP NV:

* REG-DUTCH STATE TO SELL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS IN ABN AMRO GROUP

* ‍DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY UP TO 7% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF ABN AMRO GROUP.​

* ‍FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT OF OFFERING, STAKE OF NLFI WILL DECREASE FROM 70% TO 63%​

* INTENTION TO SELL UP TO 65 MILLION OF DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS