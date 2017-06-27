European shares fall as rate-sensitive utilities tumble, warning hits autos
* Cyber attack hits Maersk, WPP; shares down (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
June 27 ABN AMRO GROUP NV:
* REG-DUTCH STATE TO SELL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS IN ABN AMRO GROUP
* DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY UP TO 7% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF ABN AMRO GROUP.
* FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT OF OFFERING, STAKE OF NLFI WILL DECREASE FROM 70% TO 63%
* INTENTION TO SELL UP TO 65 MILLION OF DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Riskified says secured an additional $33million of growth stage funding, bringing the company's total funding to $64million