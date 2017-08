BRIEF-DVB Bank Q1 consolidated net loss EUR 72.9 million

May 11 (Reuters) - DVB BANK SE:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME/LOSS BEFORE BANK LEVY, BVR DEPOSIT GUARANTEE SCHEME, AND TAXES TOTALLED EUR -71.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 34.4 MILLION)

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY 4.7%, FROM EUR 57.8 MILLION TO EUR 60.5 MILLION

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME/LOSS (AFTER TAXES) AMOUNTED TO EUR -72.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 19.2 MILLION)

* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME WAS UP 20.0%, FROM EUR 27.0 MILLION TO EUR 32.4 MILLION