May 4 (Reuters) - Dws Ltd

* Refers to announcement earlier today by SMS Management & Technology

* Court approved convening of scheme meeting for 14 june 2017

* Under scheme, cash component of scheme consideration will be reduced by cash value of any special dividend paid to sms shareholders

* Under scheme of arrangement, it is proposed that DWS will acquire 100% of issued share capital of SMS