April 6, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-DXC Technology says incremental lenders providing such incremental commitments exercised an option under revolving credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - DXC Technology Co

* DXC Technology - On April 3, 2017, DXC, incremental lenders providing such incremental commitments exercised an option under revolving credit agreement

* DXC Technology - Incurrence of incremental revolving commitments resulted in increase in outstanding size of unsecured revolving credit facility to $3.69 billion

* DXC Technology - Exercised an option under revolving credit agreement to incur incremental commitments thereunder in an aggregate amount of $740 million

* DXC Technology - Of $3.69 billion of commitments under credit agreement, $3.62 billion to mature on January 15, 2022, $70 million will mature on January 15, 2021 Source text: [bit.ly/2ni6SNS] Further company coverage:

