BRIEF-Dx.Com Holdings announces placement of 355 million shares

April 6 (Reuters) - Dx.Com Holdings Ltd:
* Company and placing agent entered into placing agreement
* Net proceeds of the placement agreement will be approximately hk$41.5 million
* Co to place through placing agent, on a best endeavour basis, up to 355 million placing shares, to not less than six placees
* Net proceeds from placing will be used for business development and investment opportunities of group
* Placing price of hk$0.122 per placing share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: