4 months ago
BRIEF-Dx.Com Holdings announces placement of 355 million shares
April 6, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Dx.Com Holdings announces placement of 355 million shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Dx.Com Holdings Ltd:

* Company and placing agent entered into placing agreement

* Net proceeds of the placement agreement will be approximately hk$41.5 million

* Co to place through placing agent, on a best endeavour basis, up to 355 million placing shares, to not less than six placees

* Net proceeds from placing will be used for business development and investment opportunities of group

* Placing price of hk$0.122 per placing share

