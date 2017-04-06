BRIEF-Dx.Com Holdings announces placement of 355 million shares

April 6 (Reuters) - Dx.Com Holdings Ltd:

* Company and placing agent entered into placing agreement

* Net proceeds of the placement agreement will be approximately hk$41.5 million

* Co to place through placing agent, on a best endeavour basis, up to 355 million placing shares, to not less than six placees

* Net proceeds from placing will be used for business development and investment opportunities of group

* Placing price of hk$0.122 per placing share

