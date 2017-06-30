BRIEF-Ter Beke fully acquires Stefano Toselli and Pasta Food Company
* ACQUIRES 100% OF STEFANO TOSELLI SAS AND PASTA FOOD COMPANY SP. Z.O.O. Source text: http://bit.ly/2tucQwG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 Dx.Com Holdings Ltd
* company has disposed of sale shares, being an aggregate of 8.8 million get holdings shares
* dx.com holdings ltd - deal for an aggregate cash consideration of approximately hk$5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ACQUIRES 100% OF STEFANO TOSELLI SAS AND PASTA FOOD COMPANY SP. Z.O.O. Source text: http://bit.ly/2tucQwG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, June 30 Volkswagen's French division reported inaccurate delivery figures to German headquarters for years to make its performance look better, Der Spiegel said on Friday, citing a report by the carmaker's internal auditors.