BRIEF-DX.Com Holdings ltd says unit entered into subscription agreement for disposal

March 31 (Reuters) - Dx.Com Holdings Ltd:
* EPRO, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and subscriber entered into subscription agreement
* Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for 245 new epro shares at a total consideration of hk$20 million
* EPRO has conditionally agreed to allot and issue, and subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for 245 new epro shares
* Estimated that, upon completion, there will be a loss from subscription, which is a deemed disposal, of approximately hk$10 million
