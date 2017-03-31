FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DX.Com Holdings ltd says unit entered into subscription agreement for disposal
March 31, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-DX.Com Holdings ltd says unit entered into subscription agreement for disposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Dx.Com Holdings Ltd:

* EPRO, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and subscriber entered into subscription agreement

* Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for 245 new epro shares at a total consideration of hk$20 million

* EPRO has conditionally agreed to allot and issue, and subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for 245 new epro shares

* Estimated that, upon completion, there will be a loss from subscription, which is a deemed disposal, of approximately hk$10 million

Source text (bit.ly/2nHd7JJ)

Further company coverage:

