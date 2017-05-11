BRIEF-Dxp Enterprises files for non-timely 10-Q

May 11 (Reuters) - Dxp Enterprises Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing

* Says expects to be able to file form 10-Q for three months ended march 31, 2017 within alloted extension time

* Dxp Enterprises says currently anticipates will report 6% to 10% declines in sales and gross profit for march quarter versus same period in 2016

* Dxp Enterprises says expects operating income for three months ended march 31, 2017 to be in range of $6 million to $8 million