March 31 (Reuters) - DXP Enterprises Inc:

* DXP Enterprises announces 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.42

* Q4 sales $222.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $222 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DXP Enterprises-"cautiously optimistic" certain energy,industrial customers' budgets may improve off current low levels,anticipate better fiscal 2017