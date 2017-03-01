FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Dycom Industries announces increase in stock repurchase program
March 1, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Dycom Industries announces increase in stock repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Dycom Industries Inc

* Dycom Industries, Inc. announces increase in stock repurchase program

* Dycom Industries Inc - Board of directors has authorized an additional $75 million to repurchase shares of Dycom's outstanding common stock

* Dycom Industries Inc - Company now has up to $150 million authorized for repurchases of company's common stock through August 2018.

* Dycom Industries Inc says also extended for an additional ten months share repurchase program which it previously authorized on April 26, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

