FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Dycom Industries announces Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.74
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Dycom Industries announces Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.74

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Dycom Industries Inc

* Dycom Industries, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results and provides guidance for the next fiscal quarter

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.02 to $1.15

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.74

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.11 to $1.24

* Dycom Industries Inc - Contract revenues of $701.1 million for quarter ended January 28, 2017, compared to $559.5 million for quarter ended January 23, 2016

* Dycom Industries Inc - Expects total contract revenues for Q3 of fiscal 2017 to range from $715 million to $745 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.