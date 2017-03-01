BRIEF-Dycom Industries announces Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.74

March 1 (Reuters) - Dycom Industries Inc

* Dycom Industries, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results and provides guidance for the next fiscal quarter

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.02 to $1.15

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.74

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.11 to $1.24

* Dycom Industries Inc - Contract revenues of $701.1 million for quarter ended January 28, 2017, compared to $559.5 million for quarter ended January 23, 2016

* Dycom Industries Inc - Expects total contract revenues for Q3 of fiscal 2017 to range from $715 million to $745 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: