Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 DynaCERT Inc:
* DynaCERT announces multiple European dealership agreements
* DynaCERT Inc - has signed multiple dealership agreements in Europe
* DynaCERT Inc - dealers under deal are located in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, France and Slovenia
* DynaCERT Inc - dealers will stock and resell Hydragen products in their local markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
* Pound slides to 2-mth low with higher rate hopes doused (Adds details and quotes, updates prices)