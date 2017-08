May 25 (Reuters) - Dynacert Inc

* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017

* Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION

* DYNACERT INC QTRLY NET INCOME OF $482,175

* DYNACERT INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: