BRIEF-Dynacor Gold Mines reports Q3 earnings per share $0.03
November 15, 2017 / 12:28 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

BRIEF-Dynacor Gold Mines reports Q3 earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc

* Q3-2017: Dynacor reports net income of US $1.2 m and additional partial debt repayment of $1.7m

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 sales fell 1.8 percent to $26.8 million

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc qtrly ‍gold production of 20,521 ounces compared to 19,131 ounces in q3-2016​

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - ‍as at September 30, 2017, total production amounts to 55,831 ounces of gold​

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - ‍confident co will meet its 2017 objectives​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

