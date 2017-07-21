FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-Dynacor Gold Mines says June gold production of 6,895 oz
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats urge review of Amazon's Whole Foods bid
Business
Democrats urge review of Amazon's Whole Foods bid
Puppy love keeps IPO investors on the leash
Breakingviews
Puppy love keeps IPO investors on the leash
#Future of Money
Reuters Focus
#Future of Money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2017 / 4:38 PM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Dynacor Gold Mines says June gold production of 6,895 oz

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:

* Dynacor: June gold production increases sharply to 6,895 oz.

* Total Q2 gold production of 18,185 oz increased by 6% as compared to Q1-2017

* "We expect that gold production will now continue to trend higher over next 6 months"

* No damage was done to its Chala plant which remains fully operational after earthquake occurred on 17th of July at Atico

* Panamerican highway was impacted by earthquake and government is working to restore damage and traffic as soon as possible

* Production is steadily increasing at new Veta Dorada plant in Chala, expect trend to continue into Q3 and Q4

* Huanca plant and its tailing ponds which are on care and maintenance did not suffer any damage from earthquake

* Huanca plant and its tailing ponds which are on care and maintenance did not suffer any damage after earthquake at Atico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.