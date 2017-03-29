FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Dynacor reports 24 pct increase in gold production for the first 2 months of 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Dynacor reports 24 pct increase in gold production for the first 2 months of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:

* Dynacor reports 24pct increase in gold production for the first 2 months of 2017

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - new 300 tpd veta dorada plant is targeting 88-92,000 ounces of gold production in 2017, a 20-26pct increase as compared to 2016

* "expect that ore supply for Veta Dorada Plant in Chala will be somewhat lower until mid-April"

* Dynacor Gold- despite intense rainy season this year in Peru ore purchases in first two months of 2017 are up by over 30pct, gold production by 24 pct versus 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.