BRIEF-Dynacor reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.02

May 12 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:

* Dynacor Q1-2017 net income increases 33.8pct

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.02

* Q1 sales rose 21.1 percent to $24.7 million

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - gold production of 17,125 ounces in Q1-2017, compared to 15,807 ounces in Q1-2016, an increase of 8.3pct

* Dynacor Gold Mines-objective for remainder of 2017 is to control production costs, ramp up production at veta dorada plant to its actual 300 TPD capacity

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc- production objective for 2017 is between 88,000 and 92,000 ounces of gold for 2017

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - as at March 31, 2017, corporation production amounts to 17,125 ounces of gold which is in line with expected production